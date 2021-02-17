Noem: People Want a GOP ‘That Actually Follows Through on What They Say They’re Going to Do’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) discussed what have been perceived by some to be divisions within the Republican Party in the wake of the election losses over the past few months.

Noem argued the path forward for the GOP was to follow through on its promises, which in some situations had been lacking. She pointed to the pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“I think what people want is a Republican Party that actually follows through on what they say they’re going to do, that actually puts forward and enacts the policies that we say we believe in,” she said. “We talked for years about doing health care reform, repealing Obamacare, and we haven’t done it. We’ve talked about doing immigration reform, making sure that we’re welcoming people legally to this country, and we haven’t done it.”

“So, that’s what I think the last several years should teach Republicans, is that we’re tired of politicians,” Noem continued. “We’re tired of people that stand up and give speeches and never take action. That’s what the last administration did, is they took action, and people realized that they liked that, and they liked the benefits of people who actually were public servants.”

