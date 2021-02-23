Gov. Noem: Keystone Cancellation ‘Devastating for South Dakota’ — ‘We Lost Jobs Immediately’

Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) sounded off on the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and the impact on her state as a result.

Noem said President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the construction of the pipeline, which directly eliminates 11,000 jobs and could affect as many as 60,000 more, was “wrong” and “devastating” for the people of South Dakota. She added that her state lost jobs and families lost out from investing in expanding their businesses with the pipeline in mind.

“We talked about this before the November election that the policies that Biden was embracing were going to impact everyday families,” Noem stated on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

“When he canceled the Keystone pipeline, it was devastating for South Dakota,” she said of Biden. “We lost jobs immediately. We had families that had invested in expanding their hotels, their restaurants, their gas stations getting ready for the build-out. We had pumping stations that were already built. And we needed the lower energy prices and the stability and safety that the pipeline was going to provide. So, it was the wrong policy to cancel the pipeline. Wrong for people, wrong for safety and wrong for the environment.”

