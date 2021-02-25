Granholm: Biden Admin. Wants to Put Some Benefits of Green Energy Investments into Places ‘Hurt’ by Move Away from Fossil Fuels

Ian Hanchett

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated that the Biden administration wants to place 40% of the benefits in clean energy into communities that have “been hurt by the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy” and have suffered from pollution.

Granholm said, “[T]he Biden administration wants to put 40% of the benefits of the investments in this clean energy economy, which you’re going to see in the jobs package next go-around, into communities that have suffered from environmental pollution and also been hurt by the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy — away from fossil fuels, benefit from the investments in hopefully clean energy. So, that commitment by this administration to invest in these communities is also going to be a big part of our portfolio that I’m very excited about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.