Granholm: Biden Admin. Wants to Put Some Benefits of Green Energy Investments into Places ‘Hurt’ by Move Away from Fossil Fuels

Granholm said, “[T]he Biden administration wants to put 40% of the benefits of the investments in this clean energy economy, which you’re going to see in the jobs package next go-around, into communities that have suffered from environmental pollution and also been hurt by the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy — away from fossil fuels, benefit from the investments in hopefully clean energy. So, that commitment by this administration to invest in these communities is also going to be a big part of our portfolio that I’m very excited about.”

