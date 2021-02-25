Kamala Harris: ‘Black People Are Disproportionally Likely to Contract the Coronavirus and Die from It’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Vice President Kamala Harris continued her push to get black people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Harris, noting the history of medical testing on black people and their hesitance to get vaccinated as a result, emphasized the importance of African-Americans getting vaccinated because it is “disproportionally” affecting them. She said black people are “disproportionately likely to contract the virus and die from it.”

“Let’s not let COVID get us. Let’s get the vaccine instead, right? Let’s not let this thing get us. We know black people are disproportionately likely to contract the virus and die from it,” Harris stated. “We know when you look at who the frontline workers are who have been most at risk, disproportionately, we are talking about people of color. When you look at the fact that black small businesses, as many as I have seen, 40%, are going out of business or have gone out of business. It is disproportionately affecting us. And if we want to get control of this virus that is harming us at a disproportionate rate, part of it is to get vaccinated when it is our turn. Part of it is to wear your mask — I have my mask right here — to wear your mask all the time when you are around other people. Six feet of distance. Wash your hands with warm or hot water and soap. Let’s save our lives. That’s what this is about.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent