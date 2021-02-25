Kasich: Trump’s Popularity and Strength Are ‘Fleeting Every Day’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that former President Donald Trump’s “popularity and strength” were fleeting every day.

Kasich said, “I think Trump’s popularity and strength is fleeting every day. Yeah, it exists with state parties who don’t have the power that they used to have. And maybe with these members of Congress who look over their shoulders and they’re afraid of a primary, which to me is ridiculous.”

He continued, “But the biggest problem that Trump is causing is it’s very difficult for Republicans to recruit candidates, because candidates don’t want to get into this craziness. I think there’s a situation here where I can tell you this, people who have been very smart, who have been wealthy, who stood behind Trump, they’re leaving. January 6th was it for them. So I think it’s ripe now for candidates to be able to get out and meet with people who are smart, who are successful, who do have resources, and can get them to support them because I think Trump’s losing his power. I think it’s going to continue. He can’t affect much now. He’s going to make a speech at CPAC, everybody is going to go gaga, but at the end, I see him as a disappearing guy. I really do.”

