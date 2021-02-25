Malliotakis: ‘Hypocrite’ Cuomo Wanted FBI Investigation, Polygraph for Kavanaugh

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as a “hypocrite” and pointed to his calls for a polygraph test and an FBI investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Malliotakis said, “He’s a hypocrite. It is rules for thee, not for me. He has called for an FBI investigation, for a polygraph test when it came to Justice Kavanaugh. As a matter of fact, in 2013, there [were] similar charges against an assemblyman. He demanded his resignation immediately. He said there was no tolerance for sexual harassment in New York State, and so, the governor now has a lot of answers that he needs to give New Yorkers. This just adds to his problems.”

