Sen. Rick Scott on the Democratic Party: ‘It’s a Socialist Party Now’

Thursday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) sounded off on his efforts to help the GOP retake the Senate majority.

Scott advised that the Democratic Party is “a socialist party now” with its embrace of open borders and defunding the police. He stressed that the infighting following former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is “absolutely canceled” and how the GOP needs to “focus on the issues.”

“[W]e see what the Democratic Party is — it’s a socialist party now. They’re all in to socialism,” Scott said on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom.” “So, the Republicans’ civil war is absolutely canceled. We are going to focus on issues. I won my races, three general elections, one primary, because of issues. That’s what’s going to happen. The Biden administration is making it easier for us. They are killing jobs. They won’t open schools. You know, open borders. All these things. And what we are going to be known for, we are going to help families.”

He continued, “Republicans are going to be known and we are going to win because we care about your job, your kids’ education, we are going to fund the police — we are not going to what the Democrats are doing is defund the police — we are going to make sure we have strong military because we want to defend our freedoms, and we want to keep our freedoms. We are not going down the path of socialism. So, it’s important for us to make sure we focus on the issues, and the civil war of the Republicans, it is absolutely canceled.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent