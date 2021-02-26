Maher: ‘Gloom’ about COVID Is ‘Counterproductive’ Because People Give Up, ‘Fauci, Such a Downer’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the “constant gloom and gloom” about coronavirus is “counterproductive,” because people think “what’s the point of even trying, if we’re always going to be living with it?”

Maher said, “Can we be a little happy about where we are now COVID-wise as opposed to where –? I mean, it’s like they really don’t want you — I think it’s counterproductive, I really do, the constant gloom and gloom.”

After quoting Dr. Marty Makary saying that he expects Americans can resume their normal lives in April, Maher stated, “I love him. I think he’s right.” He further stated, “So, is that the wrong approach to say — because otherwise, I think people go, what’s the point of even trying, if we’re always going to be living with it? Fauci, such a downer. Masks forever? I don’t want to wear a mask forever. That’s not healthy either by the way, wearing a mask. I guess we have to do it, but breathing your stale air, not healthy. So, I want to be — I don’t want to wear a mask forever.”

Maher further stated, “People cannot expect numbers to ever go to zero with anything.”

