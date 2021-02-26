Trump Jr. Calls Out DeSantis-Cuomo Double Standard — ‘Cuomo Gets Emmys for Sending Your Grandmother to Her Nursing Home to Her Death’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Donald Trump, Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, decried the double standard applied to Govs. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) regarding their respective states’ handling of COVID-19.

As the younger Trump noted, DeSantis has taken criticism from the media for a more hands-off approach, while Cuomo’s has been aggressive in using government power.

“Look at the difference in the handling of Governor DeSantis versus Andrew Cuomo,” he said. “Andrew Cuomo gets Emmys for sending your grandmother to her nursing home to her death, OK? Governor DeSantis got more hell in Florida for keeping beaches open, for keeping beaches open, with social distancing and masks than Andrew Cuomo got for executive orders sending people into nursing homes to die. When we knew sending the sick and elderly back into nursing homes was a susceptible population and people would get hurt.”

“Governor DeSantis gets more hell for various decisions for taking on the press than Andrew Cuomo does for having credible accusations of sexual harassment and other harassment,” Trump continued. “There is a double standard that’s out there. I think that people in America see it, which is why the mainstream media’s approval rating is almost as low as Congress’. But until we have more people that are willing to step up and tell the truth and speak to the American people, you know, we’re a little bit at a loss. And it’s ridiculous.”

