McCaskill: CPAC Was ‘Whiny White Men’ of Privilege ‘Lying’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) on MSNBC’s “Deadline” on Monday called Republican lawmakers who spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) “whiny white men calling themselves victims.”

McCaskill said, “What is disgusting about it, Nicolle, is not just the big lie, that the election was stolen, but even the bigger lie that Brian Williams, our friend calls Senator Johnson, “RonAnon Johnson,” that I think is the perfect name for him. So RonAnon Johnson repeated at a Senate hearing last week that this was somehow Antifa or Black Lives Matter. The FBI has repeatedly said it’s not true. That’s it is also a lie. People who are United States senators are repeating that lie today.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “My question is why are they so invested in rewriting the origins of a domestic terrorist attack?”

McCaskill said, “Because they want to be the victims, not the perpetrators.”

She continued, “I have never seen so many whiny white men calling themselves victims as I saw over the weekend at CPAC. These are all people that think they have a huge grievance from a position of significant privilege. It is fascinating to me how easy it has become for the Trump followers to following in his footsteps, whether it’s the Laura Ingraham saying on air that this was Antifa and then not correcting it on air when her source corrected it. Whether it is Jim Jordan lying about Nancy Pelosi turning down the National Guard. That was just a lie. He, to this day, has not apologized, saying it was Nancy Pelosi who turned down the National Guard protection on that day. So it has really become the norm for the new Republican Party that lying is just peachy keen. I can’t believe the majority of America is going to accept that, especially if we remain vigilant about pointing out what the facts are.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN