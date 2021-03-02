CNN’s Cuomo: Earlier Interviews with My Brother Were ‘Before There Were Any Real Accountability Questions’ and Were ‘Right’

During his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, CNN host Chris Cuomo defended his earlier interviews with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by stating that the interviews took place “before there were any real accountability questions during COVID, when I strongly identified and felt a need for people to be able to connect to things that were familiar and that gave them a sense of hope. And I know I was right.”

Cuomo said, “I can’t cover my brother’s situation because he’s my brother. It does not have any connection to my decision to have him on before there were any real accountability questions during COVID, when I strongly identified and felt a need for people to be able to connect to things that were familiar and that gave them a sense of hope. And I know I was right. Because I’ve never had people come out and say, thank you, the way you have, for doing that. And I said at the time, I said on this show, I can’t keep doing this. Eventually, there are going to be issues that have to be covered here that I can’t cover because I’m not objective on him, and it’ll stop. And it did stop, well in advance of that. I get why the media didn’t like the decision then. They just didn’t say as much because it was so popular. And I get why they’re saying it now, but the idea that you don’t think I should have had him on and now, therefore, I should have him on. That is illogical. And I’m not going to do it. And CNN doesn’t want me to do it. But they, of course, have to cover it. They have extensively. They will continue to. I can’t say more than that, except for one thing: Do not confuse my not covering my brother with my not caring about the issues involved.”

