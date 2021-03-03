CNN’s Lemon on Pence, Kemp ‘Kowtowing’ to Trump: You Are Debasing Yourself

CNN anchor Don Lemon criticized former Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) for supporting former President Donald Trump after he had rebuked both men several times while challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In discussing Vice President Mike Pence’s editorial published Wednesday by The Daily Signal, Lemon said, “Mike Pence knows that that was a lie. He knows. And they were saying, ‘hang Mike Pence.’ Geez. ‘The big lie’ that incited those rioters. See the gallows? They wanted to hang you, Mike Pence, for something you know is a lie. Pence and his family escaping just a minute before rioters charged up the stairs, as hero Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman distracted them. There he is, distracting them from Mike Pence, who’s now putting out some crap about a stolen election or irregularities. Come on, Mike Pence. Do you care about power that much?”

He continued, “Sorry, I shouldn’t even ask that question. I shouldn’t waste my time. All that, and Mike Pence is still sucking up to his former boss. Have you not debased yourself enough for that man? Not only were Pence and his family in mortal danger, those hero officers, police officers like Eugene Goodman, they were in danger as well. And let’s remember Donald Trump didn’t even call Mike Pence during the riot to find out if he and his family were okay. Instead, he tweeted before he was permanently banned from Twitter for his lies, tweeted an attack on his own vice president. All that is okay with Mike Pence now. Fine with the big lie, fine with lives within in danger, fine with voter suppression. He’s gambled his integrity away.”

He added, “He’s not the only one. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says he would support Trump. He would do it in 2024…These people, man, right? He’d support Trump. The reason you said he’s people, and I scratch my head, look at your screen. The man who called him a fool and a clown, the man who demanded that he resign, the man who vowed to campaign against him, who retweeted a lawyer who said Kemp should go to jail. Governor Kemp and his family were threatened by Trump-supporting conspiracy theorists that he’s all in with Trump. I mean, what does he have on or over you, what, what, what is going on with you people where you have to debase yourself for someone like Donald Trump? The guy whose only success was a reality TV show that someone else wrote? Kemp, like Mike Pence, you know, tied themselves to Trump, and nothing is going to make them let go.”

Discussing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) comments, Lemon said, “Not looking to the past, huh? So, you should tell that to forever Trumpers like Mike Pence and Brian Kemp kowtowing to the. I’ll say it again, disgraced, twice-impeached, one-term former president. They lost the House. They lost the Senate. They lost the White House. And to get power back, they’re going to use the big lie to pass a bunch of laws to suppress the vote.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN