Watch: McConnell Dodges When Asked if He Regrets Condemning Trump After Riots

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) did not answer when Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Wednesday on her show “The Story” if he regretted his comments condemning former President Donald Trump after the impeachment acquittal.

MacCallum said, “You said you absolutely that you would back President Trump, the former president, if indeed he became the nominee of your party. Everyone remembered the very strong statement that you made on the floor with regard to the January 6 riots at the Capitol. You were very strong in your words against the president. At this point, do you have any regrets about the statement you made on the floor? Would you take back any of that today?”

McConnell said, “Well, look, the actions of the new Democratic administration are unifying the Republican Party. We’ve had some internal back and forth that’s been widely covered. But nothing has unified the Republican Party in both the House and Senate faster than reacting to this new left-wing administration. We’re looking forward. We’re not looking backward. We’re looking forward to dealing with the problems that America has today, not the problems of yesterday. As I said, I have sensed in our conference and in the House Republican conference as well a new sense of unity, pulling together to oppose this left-wing administration.”

MacCallum said, “Shortly after, you said that the president spoke at CPAC, and he named 17 individuals. He spared you in that part of it. He mentioned you in another part. What did you think of that when you heard him at CPAC naming all of those that voted to impeach him and saying basically we need to get rid of these Republicans?”

McConnell said, “Well, I didn’t watch it. I think the important thing now the American people expect from us is to stand up to this left-wing administration that has taken the country in the wrong direction. We’re dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past.”

MacCallum said, “So you don’t want to comment on any of that. I understand what you’re saying. You want to move forward.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN