Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) apologized to the state of New York and the women he made feel uncomfortable on Wednesday but hedged, saying he has kissed hundreds of “women, men, [and] children… even legislators.”

Cuomo’s defense against claims of sexual harassment made against him: “You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people” pic.twitter.com/xufc5ZIgm4 — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) March 3, 2021

He excused his actions by explaining, “It was my father’s way of greeting people,” pointing out that “it is a cultural thing.”

Cuomo saying “listen I am always randomly kissing and hugging strangers everywhere I go, and I learned that from my father” is not exactly a bulletproof defense — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) March 3, 2021

Conservative commentators reacted, too:

what? grabbing and kisssssssing strange women is a cultural thing? — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) March 3, 2021

Cuomo: Kissing people is just my way of greeting them pic.twitter.com/ZEFUYBGFXn — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 3, 2021

It seems like there are a number of clips from this Cuomo presser that could have legs, particularly the one on kissing men and women as his “customary way of greeting.” — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) March 3, 2021

Andrew Cuomo fought off questions from reporters, refusing to resign his position amid a growing controversy over sexual harassment claims made by three women, not to mention a nursing home scandal in which New York Attorney General Letitia James found Cuomo’s administration had “undercounted” the number of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50 percent.