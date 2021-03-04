GOP Sen. Kennedy: Only Way to Improve Pelosi Coronavirus Bill ‘Is with a Shredder’

During an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) railed against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation passed by the House days earlier.

Kennedy speculated on ways it could be improved and said one tool would be a shredder.

“Look at President Biden’s $2 trillion coronavirus bill,” he said. “He gives money to people in his bill who are in our country illegally. Well, that’s obviously an incentive to people to come here illegally and a disincentive to people to follow the rules. And if I couldn’t say a word about the coronavirus bill.”

“President Biden, because we’re going to be taking it up tomorrow – – President Biden said in putting together the bill, he said we want you, us, the Republicans halfway,” Kennedy continued. “If that’s the case, he’s a damn poor judge of distance. He has rejected everything we’ve proposed. This bill is dreadful. The only way I know how to improve it is with a shredder. It’s not even a coronavirus bill. Calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist.”

“It’s chock full of spending, pouring billions of dollars to states and local governments that have seen their revenues go up, billions of dollars to pension programs, billions of dollars to schools with no requirement that they open,” he added. “It’s an orgy of pork, and using a so-called coronavirus bill as an excuse to fund pork is my natural disaster. It is.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor