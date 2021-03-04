Scarborough: ‘Trump Terrorists’ Have ‘Inspired Other Future Terrorists’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough addressed the increase in threats aimed at members of Congress. As a result of threats specifically for March 4, the House canceled its Thursday session.

Scarborough said the “Trump terrorists” that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 under now-former President Donald Trump’s “instruction” have “inspired future terrorists.” According to Scarborough, Congress is having to shut down on Thursday as a result of “the big lie” that Trump continues to tell.

“[O]f course, not a surprise that these terrorists that attacked on 1/6 inspired other future terrorists — and especially when you have them possibly coming in and the chatter is about stolen elections, election fraud,” Scarborough outlined. “You still have Donald Trump … when he was at CPAC this week, still stirring up that big lie — the big lie that led to the insurrection attempt on January 6, and the big lie that’s actually leading to Congress — this never happened when I was there — Congress having to shut down, the House having to shut down today because of fear that Trump terrorists acting once again on his instruction, acting once again based on his big lie, may come and try to take out, try to kill Democratic lawmakers.”

