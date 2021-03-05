Toomey: Trump Can’t Be the Republican Nominee in 2024 — He Cost GOP Senate, White House

Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto” that the former president will not be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

Cavuto said, “I know you’re leaving the Senate. You got into a storm of controversy with your own state GOP because you voted to convict the president in the impeachment trial in the Senate. Do you look back at that and have any regrets and the wrath you have received for that vote and the criticism of the president and others?”

Toomey said, “I did what I thought was right. Over time what Republicans will do is we’ll acknowledge and recognize, as most already do, that there were some tremendous accomplishments by the Trump administration during those four years, but in my view, the behavior of the president after the election, culminating on January 6, was completely unacceptable. And I think I did the right thing.”

Cavuto said, “Do you believe he should run and deserves to run for president if he wants to? Would you support him if he were your nomination?”

Toomey said, “I don’t think he can be the nominee. Look what happened. He won the election in 2016, and then we lost the House. And then he cost us the White House, which was a very winnable race. And then he cost us control of the Senate by what he did in Georgia. I think with that kind of track record. It’s not likely that he’ll be the nominee.”

Cavuto asked, “If he were, would you support him?”

Toomey responded, “I don’t see that happening.”

