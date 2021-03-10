Pompeo: ‘This Is a Real Crisis That’s Taking Place on Our Southern Border’

Wednesday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weighed in on the situation at the United States’ border with Mexico as a result of President Joe Biden’s immigration policy leading to an influx of immigrants.

Pompeo told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that there is a “real crisis that’s taking place on our southern border.” He blamed the Biden administration for throwing away the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to shore up the border.

“Maria, this is a real crisis that’s taking place on our southern border,” Pompeo outlined. “It’s a crisis of … American sovereignty, making sure we know who’s coming out of our country, keeping us safe. We know, too, that some of these folks will come across with the Wuhan virus. But more importantly … this administration threw away all the good work that we’ve done — our entire team. I worked personally to get the Remain in Mexico policy put in place. This was a simple policy that said you’re not going to be in the United States while we evaluate whether you’re appropriately here. It created the right incentives. And when I hear them say that we’re telling people not to come, the truth is they are telling people to come. They’re creating the incentive for these kids to travel. They’re being trafficked. They’re being mishandled and treated terribly by these coyotes. This is certainly a crisis for the United States of America and our southern border, but it’s a crisis for these young kids who are being trafficked across Mexico out of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and other places, as well.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent