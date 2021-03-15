Joy Behar: Antifa Is ‘Fictitious Idea’ — It’s ‘Not a Real Thing’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that the far-left group Antifa was a “fictitious idea” and “not a real thing.”

During the discussion of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) saying he would have been concerned if the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was filled with members of Antifa and Black Lives Matters.

Behar said, “You know, he’s right out there. He’s right out there with his racism. There is no dog whistle for him. It’s like I’m a racist. Have a nice day. You know what I mean? It’s funny. When I was watching this, it was so aggravating to listen to this idiot. I mean, he and I are very different. I’ll tell you this right now. If I was surrounded by people carrying weapons, people erecting nooses, screaming hang Mike Pence, bludgeoning a police officer to death, I might be a little scared. But Ron, no, he’s not scared of these people. He’s scare of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist. He needs to go. He needs to go and soon.”

In the next segment, co-host Meghan McCain circled back to Behar’s comments saying, “The idea that Antifa doesn’t exist is just factually inaccurate and wrong and a lie.”

Behar said, “I just want to clarify that Christopher Wray, who was the FBI director, says that Antifa is an ideology, not an organization. There is no sign that they were involved in the Capitol siege. Let’s be clear.”

McCain said, “I’m not saying they were involved in the Capitol siege. I’m saying they exist.”

Behar said, “That’s all. I’m done.”

McCain shot back, “You said it was a fantasy. You said Antifa doesn’t exist, and it’s a fantasy.”

Pointing to her head, Behar said, “It’s an idea. It’s an idea, not a real thing.”

McCain said, “No, it’s not.”

