McCarthy: Biden’s ‘Spreading COVID Throughout’ with Immigration Policy, and Border Will Get Worse

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that President Joe Biden is “spreading COVID throughout” with his immigration policy “and the numbers are only going to grow every single day.” Because Border Patrol agents have to be taken off the border to take care of people who have arrived in the U.S.

McCarthy said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:15] “We can’t open our schools in America, but we’re putting people throughout. The — President Biden has a goal of maybe our families can get together on the Fourth of July, but he’s spreading COVID throughout, and the numbers are only going to grow every single day. … And, as this grows, our border’s become less secure because the agents have to be off the border and caring for those who are here. They’re now making a makeshift unit because the capacity’s too great. You know that 1.9 trillion, the biggest spending we’ve ever done? There’s not $1 in there to help them. They’re taking it out of their operations.”

