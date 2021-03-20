Cheney: We Should Boycott the 2022 Olympics

On Friday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) said she supports boycotting the 2022 Olympics in China.

Cheney said, “I remember when we boycotted the Olympics, I guess it was the 1980 Olympics. And it’s terrible for our athletes, and I understand that. But what we’re facing right now, the alternative to boycotting the Olympics is participating in — would be participating in a show that essentially would be whitewashing what the Chinese Communist Party is doing around the world, and doing with respect to the Uyghurs, and I think that that would be wrong. So I do support [Rep. Michael Waltz’s (R-FL)] resolution. I think that’s important.”

