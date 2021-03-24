Dem Rep. Speier: CO Shooter Was Able to Kill Ten Because of ‘the Rapid Fire of These Assault Weapons’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) stated that the shooter in Boulder, Colorado was able to kill ten people due to “the rapid fire of these assault weapons.”

Speier said, “I mean, he was able to kill ten people, not anyone was wounded, they were killed, and it’s because of the rapid fire of these assault weapons. And when you have more firepower than the law enforcement officers, there’s something fundamentally wrong. We do not need assault weapons to kill Bambi. It is something we have got to come to grips with in this country.”

