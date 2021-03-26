Former CDC Director Redfield: ‘Most Likely’ Coronavirus Came from Lab in Wuhan

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta that he believed the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Redfield said, “If I was to guess this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan … That’s my own view. It’s an opinion. I’m allowed to have an opinion.”

He continued, “I’m of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory. Escaped. Other people don’t believe that. That’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out. It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.”

He added, “That’s not implying any intentionality. It’s my opinion, right? But I am a virologist. I have spent my life in virology. I do not believe this somehow came from a bat to a human, and at that moment in time that the virus came to the human, became one of the most infectious viruses that we know in humanity for human-to-human transmission.”

