Mike Lee: Smugglers, Cartel Members Were ‘Taunting’ Us at the Border — ‘Basically Saying We Are Coming’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) recounted his trip to the United States’ southern border with 17 other senators.

According to Lee, drug smugglers and cartel members were “yelling” at the group of senators and “taunting” them. He said the traffickers were basically telling them, “We are coming.”

“[T]he worse this crisis gets, and the more people who see what we saw last night — I was standing right next to Senator Cruz last night at about midnight as we are standing on the banks of the Rio Grande — we had drug smugglers, cartel members, people who are making $14 million every single week while this crisis lasts, bringing people across the border, illegally subjecting them to untold privations, sexual abuse, and other horrible things,” Lee outlined. “They were yelling at us, taunting us, shining high candlepower flashlights across the river at us, basically saying, ‘We’re coming.'”

Lee also hit President Joe Biden and his administration for making the border a “press-free zone” in an attempt to hide the severity of the crisis at the border.

“They made it into a press-free zone, which is why we are going to have to tell the story for the country,” he advised. “Now, look, we’re not journalists. We’re not good at any of that, but if we are the only Americans who can be allowed in there, we’re going to tell the story.

“We want to get to the bottom of what is happening,” Lee added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent