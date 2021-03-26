SD Gov. Noem ‘Surprised’ by Blowback for Vetoing Transgender Athlete Bill — ‘I’ve Already Proven Myself on This Issue’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Friday responded to the heat she has taken from conservatives for partially vetoing a bill that would ban transgender athletes who were born male from competing in women’s sports.

Noem, pointing to her “history” of fighting the issue, told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that she is “surprised” by the amount of criticism she has received. She added her efforts now are to ensure victory so that “only girls play in girls’ sports.”

“I would just say look at my history,” Noem emphasized. “Years ago, I fought on this issue. Years ago, the federal government tried to force the sport of rodeo to eliminate girls’ events and boys’ events and let all genders play in all sports, and I was the only one that fought them. I stood without the help of any other members of Congress. No other governors helped me. This was when I was in the House. And I won this fight with USDA and allowed rodeo to still have girls be in girls’ sports and boys be in boys’ sports. So I’ve already proven myself on this issue, and I’ve been working on this for many, many years.”

“Also, I’m just kind of surprised that people think that I could do what I did during the year of COVID that we just went through and not be strong,” she continued. “I am literally the only governor in this country that never once mandated masks. Never put anything on my people, such as shelter-in-place. I did not close a single business. I didn’t even define what an essential business was because I don’t believe that governors have the authority to tell you that your business isn’t essential. I went through that entire year being the only governor making the decisions that I was making and was strong enough to do that. So what I’m doing here is trying to make sure that we have a victory. I understand getting into a fight, but I don’t want to fight just to fight. I want to fight to win. And I want to make sure that we really do push the NCAA down, we push big businesses down, and we really end up with a victory that allows us to really make sure only girls play in girls’ sports.”

