Montana A.G.: We’re Worried Migrants Will Be Relocated to our State and We Won’t Be Able to Keep Them from Being Released

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) said he’s worried about the prospect of migrants being transferred from the southern border to northern states and said that his state cannot place and process migrants “and make sure they’re not just released into the interior.”

CBP said in a statement, “CBP continually evaluates possible contingency plans and adjusts its operations as circumstances dictate, but currently there are no plans to transfer migrants from the Southwest border to the Northern or Coastal borders.”

Knudsen responded, “Well, it’s that word ‘currently’ that worries us, frankly. We got word, and this was a leaked email that came from inside of DHS and CBP. So, we know somebody at the top is talking about this. But it reached us. Obviously, the governor and I…reached out. We sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, and you just read their response. But it’s that word ‘currently’ that really concerns us, and, you know, frankly, I think we could see this here in Montana.”

He added, “[W]here are we going to put these people? We don’t have camps. We don’t have large hotels, empty just sitting around. We’re not able to handle an influx of several hundred or thousand people, just as a matter of logistics. I don’t know where we’re going to put these people and process them and make sure they’re not just released into the interior. Because that’s the real concern here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett