Trump Says He Will Make Trip to the Southern Border ‘in the Next Couple of Weeks’

Jeff Poor

During an appearance on Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Justice,” former President Donald Trump teased a potential trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in the near future.

The former commander-in-chief said while there was no rush, he would be going at the urging of the Border Patrol.

Partial transcript as follows:

PIRRO: Well, Mr. President, when do you think that you would go? When do you think you would go to the border?

TRUMP: Well, I’d say over the next couple of weeks. Over the next couple of weeks, the Border Patrol wants me to go, probably over the next couple of weeks.

I don’t think there’s a rush for me to go. He is supposed to go and make the decision. A very, very bad decision with stay-in-Mexico where he ended that and it’s incredible, they’re not — we’re not getting along with Mexico any longer.

You have a great President of Mexico who was fantastic to me. Soldiers on our border — 28,000 soldiers stopped people from coming in.

You know, one of the big things not only people, but drugs are pouring in at a number that we’ve never seen before now. We stopped it largely, and you know we were — the wall is just a few weeks away from being completed. He didn’t want to complete it. It took two and a half years to start because the Congress, the Democrats in Congress, Pelosi and everybody sued us 11 different times.

So after we won all the lawsuits —

PIRRO: I recall.

TRUMP: We started it, they should finish the wall, number one, and they should have the stay-in policy reinserted because if you don’t have that, this is going to be a disaster.

