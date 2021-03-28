Trump Says He Will Make Trip to the Southern Border ‘in the Next Couple of Weeks’

During an appearance on Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Justice,” former President Donald Trump teased a potential trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in the near future.

The former commander-in-chief said while there was no rush, he would be going at the urging of the Border Patrol.

Partial transcript as follows:

PIRRO: Well, Mr. President, when do you think that you would go? When do you think you would go to the border?

TRUMP: Well, I’d say over the next couple of weeks. Over the next couple of weeks, the Border Patrol wants me to go, probably over the next couple of weeks.

I don’t think there’s a rush for me to go. He is supposed to go and make the decision. A very, very bad decision with stay-in-Mexico where he ended that and it’s incredible, they’re not — we’re not getting along with Mexico any longer.

You have a great President of Mexico who was fantastic to me. Soldiers on our border — 28,000 soldiers stopped people from coming in.

You know, one of the big things not only people, but drugs are pouring in at a number that we’ve never seen before now. We stopped it largely, and you know we were — the wall is just a few weeks away from being completed. He didn’t want to complete it. It took two and a half years to start because the Congress, the Democrats in Congress, Pelosi and everybody sued us 11 different times.

So after we won all the lawsuits —

PIRRO: I recall.

TRUMP: We started it, they should finish the wall, number one, and they should have the stay-in policy reinserted because if you don’t have that, this is going to be a disaster.