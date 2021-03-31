MSNBC’s Katyal: Trump Is in ‘Serious Trouble’ with Capitol Police Officers Lawsuit

MSNBC contributor Neal Katyal said Wednesday on “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump is in “serious trouble” with the new lawsuit brought by two U.S. Capitol Police officers for emotional injuries they suffered in the Capitol riots on January 6.

Katyal said, “I don’t think this lawsuit is surprising. I have been waiting for it. The fact is Donald Trump fomented violence. Liz Cheney said it. Mitch McConnell literally invited this lawsuit on the floor of Congress.”

He continued, “This is what the complaint said today: ‘The officer attacked relentlessly, bleeding from a cut less than an inch from the eye, cuts, and abrasions on the face and hands, and his body was pinned against a large metal door fending off attacks.’ So when Donald Trump said they were kissing and hugging the guards, my God.”

He added, “If you could short Donald Trump right now, it would be a good time to do so.”

He concluded, “This, in conjunction with new developments going on in New York, with respect to Weissberg and the like. Donald Trump is in serious trouble. The difference between now and the past is that the Republican Party and senior officials in there are inviting the trouble and saying there’s merit to it.”

