Border Patrol Sector Chief: I Worry Smugglers Will Drop People over Barriers Further in Desert Where It’s More Dangerous

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez reacted to the video of smugglers dropping young children over a barrier at the border by saying that “we had not seen that type of tactic in the outskirts of the El Paso region,” and she’s concerned that smugglers will try such tactics in more remote areas where “the challenges that exist for Border Patrol agents to get to those locations are quite high.”

Chavez said, “So, human life, human beings are a commodity to these ruthless smugglers. we know their tactics. I mean, I’ve been doing this over 25 years now. And we know exactly the tactics of these people. And for them, it’s just a profit. So, for us, we had not seen that type of tactic in the outskirts of the El Paso region, like in the New Mexico area. That terrain is desolate. That terrain is very rocky and mountainous. So, when we see an image like that, that raises my alert and my worry that they may continue to try these tactics further out in the desert area…where it’s not urban. It’s very remote. It’s very rural. And the logistics and the challenges that exist for Border Patrol agents to get to those locations are quite high.”

