Coca-Cola CEO Quincey: ‘Unacceptable’ Georgia Voting Law ‘Needs to Be Remedied’

Coca-Cola Company chairman and CEO James Quincey said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” that the recently passed Georgia voting law “is wrong and needs to be remedied.”

Quincey said, “Let me get crystal clear and unequivocal this legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backward. It does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia around broad access to voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity. This is frankly just a step backward. We have spent many decades promoting within Georgia a better society and better environment for business, and this is a step backward. Our position remains the same. This legislation is wrong and needs to be remedied. We’ll continue to advocate in both private and even more clearly in public.”

He added, “We believe that’s acceptable for the citizens of Georgia and we are coming out more clearly saying that this is wrong and needs to change. The reality is many things are improved and done and achieved in private without having to take a public stand. In this case, it’s not worked clearly, and so we’re being more forceful in our public position, even more than we were earlier this week, and will continue to advocate for change in Georgia.”

