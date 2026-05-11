This should come as no surprise to anyone who clearly sees what’s happened to a Democrat Party that currently backs U.S. Senate candidate Graham “Nazi Tattoo” Platner, that supports permanently mutilating children to appease their trans gods, and many of whom celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Come on, knowing all that, is a scheme to annihilate an entire State Supreme Court all that shocking?

Yes, folks, the Party of Muh norms! Muh norms! and Muh democracy! Muh democracy! is at it again.

After Virginia’s Democrats won total control of state government with majorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate, as well as the governor’s race, they proceeded to violate the State Constitution with a referendum to redraw Virginia’s congressional districts. Prior to this scheme, Virginia had six congressional districts represented by Democrats and five represented by Republicans. This made perfect sense in a state where President Trump won 46 percent of the vote in 2024.

This redistricting scheme would turn four of those five Republican districts into Democrat districts. Suddenly, a 6-5 state in favor of Democrats would become a 10-1 state in favor of Democrats.

The anti-democracy chicanery to try to accomplish this was shameless. You see, just a few years ago, in 2020, by a 2-to-1 margin, Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan commission to draw congressional districts. Going forward, that’s how it was supposed to be done.

Fast-forward to 2025…

In a naked power grab, newly elected Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger (who promised not to redistrict) and state Democrats proposed to amend the state’s Constitution with a gimmick that tossed out the 2020 Constitutional amendment with one that would allow the Democrat-controlled General Assembly to rewrite the congressional districts and give Democrats a 10-to-1 advantage that in no way reflects the state’s population.

The referendum barely passed with 51.7 percent of the vote in late April. Democrats won.

Here’s where things get delicious…

The State Constitution is quite clear on the required procedure to offer up a referendum to change the Constitution: the referendum must be passed by the General Assembly in two separate sessions with a general election in between, the idea being that voters should be given a chance to vote on the General Assembly that proposed changing the Constitution.

However, when the first General Assembly vote to propose the redistricting amendment occurred on October 31, 2025, Virginia’s ridiculous 45-day early voting period was well underway. Already 40 percent of voters had voted in the upcoming November 4 election, which excluded them from considering the proposed amendment in their vote.

This was a clear constitutional violation, and last week, by a 4 to 3 decision, the State Supreme Court rightly overturned the referendum.

To the surprise of no one, today the muh-norm-muh-democracy Democrats are seriously considering annihilating the entire current State Supreme Court by passing a law lowering the retirement age from 75 to — get this — 54.

Why 54? Well, 54 is the age of the Court’s youngest member.

Then, after wiping out the Court, Democrats plan to install new judges who would promise to uphold the referendum.

Wait, it gets worse…

You know that 2020 Constitutional amendment I mentioned above, the one creating a bipartisan redistricting commission that Virginia voters supported by a 2-to-1 vote? Democrats are considering throwing out that amendment entirely and creating their 10-to-1 map.

Democrats cannot win unless they cheat.

This is also an excellent example of what’s called the “tyranny of the majority.” One of the primary reasons America’s Founders chose a republic over a democracy was to temper the majority. In a pure democracy, 51 percent of the population could vote to execute or enslave the 49 percent minority. But with three branches of government and two legislative bodies, the idea is to protect the rights of that 49 percent minority — or in this case, the congressional representation of the 46 percent of Virginians who voted Republican in 2024.