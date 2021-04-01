Northam on Blackface Scandal: ‘I’m Proud that Virginia Stuck with Me’

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) sounded off on the fallout from his blackface scandal as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) has been facing calls for resignation over a plethora of sexual harassment allegations.

Northam said he took “accountability” for his scandal and “learned a lot” from it. He added he is “proud that Virginia stuck with me.”

“[T]hat was a difficult time for Virginia,” Northam emphasized. “And I took accountability for what happened. I said that I’m going to bring good from this. I listened to a lot of people. I learned a lot. And as I tell people, John, the more I know, the more I can do. And we have turned a lot of what I’ve learned about into action, whether it be criminal justice reform, police reform, ending the death penalty, doing things like making sure that people don’t have their driver’s license taken away because they can’t pay their court fines. So, I’m proud that Virginia stuck with me, and, again, I think we’ve been able to bring a lot of good from this.”

As for Cuomo, Northam said the “serious” allegations should be investigated. He went on to say it is “up to the people of New York” to determine his future.

