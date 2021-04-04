Barrasso: Biden Administration ‘Trying to Hide’ Border Crisis

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) discussed his visit to the border with a Republican delegation from the U.S. Senate.

The Wyoming Republican gave a very dire assessment of the situation and suggested the Biden administration was attempting to hide what he called both a humanitarian crisis and a national security crisis.

“This is both a humanitarian crisis and a national security crisis,” he said. “I saw both at the border. And you may have seen the numbers today are the highest in history of unaccompanied minors currently in captivity. They are crammed in like sardines. And this is what the Biden administration is trying to hide from the American public, which is why we took video, and the Biden administration tried to stop us. When you put this many people so in captivity in this sort of way, and 10 percent of them are testing positive for coronavirus, Joe Biden is turning into the super-spreader of coronavirus in our country.”

Barrasso also indicated to Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo he was skeptical of the COVID-19 protocols the border facilities had in place.

“We were told to delete the pictures,” Barrasso continued. “No one did. You have seen the video coming out of all of these kids crammed together under the foil blankets, huddling together, and when you have 10%t of them who are positive already. And I watched them be tested for coronavirus. They had them in a courtyard, all of these young people. This is after they have been there. They’re only allowed to be there for three days by law. You wouldn’t want your own kids to be there for three minutes. But there — many are staying there for up to 10 days. They’re being tested the day that they leave.”

“They put them all in the courtyard,” he added. “They do the instant test. And then those that have been tested positive are just kind of moved to one side of the [courtyard], those negative to the other of this courtyard. But I will tell you, Maria. They have all been exposed. And then they’re sent all across the country. That is the real tragedy of this. And we’re not sure what variant of the coronavirus they’re carrying. They are carrying it, though, all around America. They’re not being quarantined. Every one of them ought to be quarantined.”

