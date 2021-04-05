Meghan McCain: Matt Gaetz Should Resign — ‘Probably Going to Jail’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) should resign over the federal investigation into the congressman’s alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and allegedly paying other women for sex.

McCain said, “There have always been weird rumors about Matt Gaetz on Capitol Hill. He’s always had a weird reputation. I’m not surprised by this. I’m actually not. What’s particularly gross is he’s the only congressman to vote against an anti-sex trafficking bill that was on the floor last year.”

She continued, “He should certainly resign in the same way that I think Cuomo should resign. I think Eric Swalwell, who hasn’t denied sleeping with a Chinese spy, should be removed from the intelligence committee. I don’t understand why that’s not more of a scandal for Democrats.”

She added, “It’s particularly disgusting and vile given that Matt Gaetz is on the floor of Congress showing it to people … It’s discussing. I’m so sick of stuff like this, and he should be removed.”

She concluded, “The most likely scenario is that Matt Gaetz slept with a 17-year-old and sex trafficked her, and he is probably gonna go to jail.”

