Hunter Biden: ‘Don’t Know’ if Laptop’s Mine, But ‘It’s a Red Herring’

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, said he doesn’t know whether the laptop at the center of the New York Post‘s reporting is his, but “it’s a red herring. It is absolutely a red herring.”

Biden said, “I really don’t know. And the fact of the matter is, it’s a red herring. It is absolutely a red herring. But I am absolutely, I think, within my rights to question anything that comes from the desk of Rudy Giuliani. And so, I don’t know is the answer.”

