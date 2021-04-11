Chris Christie: Biden ‘Not Telling The Truth’ About Infrastructure Package

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said during ABC’s “This Week” roundtable that President Joe Biden was “not telling the truth about the infrastructure package.”

Christie said, “I want us to look closely at the package. You can not call a $400 billion plan to force unionizing states to say that taking care of increasing Medicare payments in states is infrastructure. Now language does matter. We learned that in the last four years, how you use it and what you say.”

“I said last week that the president’s not telling the truth, and he’s not telling the truth about the infrastructure package,” he added. “This is the care economy. This is care infrastructure. It’s baloney.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN