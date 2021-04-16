Scarborough to DCCC Chair Maloney: ‘You All Did Such a Damn Poor Job’ in 2020

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough squared off against Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, over preparing for the 2022 midterm elections.

After asking Maloney if Democrats were prepared for GOP attacks on policing, cancel culture, and have learned the lessons of the 2020 House election results, a visibly frustrated Scarborough reminded Maloney about Democrats’ lackluster 2020 results down the ballot in House races.

“I’ll tell you why I’m repeating it — because you all did such a damn poor job of answering that, such a poor job of answering socialism questions, such a poor job about answering ‘cancel culture’ questions. That’s why I’m repeating it because if you believe that Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker of the House, keep pretending that none of that happened, and keep saying that the House did a good job in 2020 because they did not. House Democrats did a poor job. So my question is are you going into 2022 with eyes wide open?”

