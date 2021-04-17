Rick Scott: ‘It’ll Be Pretty Easy’ to Force Dems to Vote on Court-Packing, We Can ‘Make Them Vote on Anything’ During Reconciliation

On Friday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that it will “be pretty easy” to get Senate Democrats on the record on court-packing and that when Democrats attempt to pass legislation through budget reconciliation again, “we’ll have the ability to make them vote on anything.”

Scott said, “Oh, it’ll be pretty easy. I mean, whatever Chuck Schumer tells them to do — I mean, the Senate Democrats, all they do is, Chuck, what do you want us to do? We’ll vote that way.”

He later added, “Well, when they try to do…another reconciliation, which it looks like they’re going to try two more times, maybe with their infrastructure and their tax increase bill, then we’ll have the ability to make them vote on anything.”

