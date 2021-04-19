Detroit Police Chief: Tlaib’s, Waters’ Remarks ‘Shameful’ for Non-White Communities that ‘Rely on’ Police

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that the “reckless and disgusting” comments by Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Maxine Waters (D-CA) are “shameful” for “communities of color and other places who rely on us to do an effective job.”

Craig said, “What I say is, in our majority African American community here in Detroit, the majority support the men and women who serve every single day, they support us. And I think I can honestly say that for a lot of the communities of color and other places who rely on us to do an effective job. Now, I’m not supporting bad policing, not at all. We should hold bad police officers accountable. But when you have people in seats of influencing, you notice, Liz, I didn’t say seats of leadership. Because I cannot attach leadership to individuals like Waters or Tlaib, that’s not leadership. Leadership is coming up with reasonable solutions, not knee-jerk reactions. And let’s face it, Liz, we know this is really all about self-serving. This is self-serving, and they are catering to a fringe group, and it’s shameful. It’s shameful for the people who live in these cities, who rely on policing every single day.”

Craig further stated in reference to Waters, “[L]ike I said about Rashida Tlaib, I’d be the first person to call for her resignation and throw her a going-away party, she needs to be censured.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett