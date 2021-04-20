Cawthorn Decries ‘Joe Biden Washingtonians’ Lack of Transparency — ‘We Have Got to Take the Majority Away from These Bastards’

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) sounded off on the lack of transparency from Democrats, who have control of the levers of power in Washington, D.C.

Cawthorn was asked about the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt on the Capitol grounds on the day of the January 6 incident and why details have not been more forthcoming. The North Carolina Republican lawmaker said that was evidence of the larger issue of transparency, prevalent under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

“This is exactly how the Joe Biden Washingtonians are operating,” he said. “They want to use smoke and mirrors, and they don’t want to have anything transparent. I know some people were offended by some mean tweets by President Trump, but at least we knew what the man was thinking. At least we knew what our government was doing for us. Right now, even me as a member of Congress — with all the rights and privileges that gives me, I can hardly get any answers. So, I can only imagine the frustration the American people are suffering right now.”

“This is a reason we have got to get Democrats out of power,” Cawthorn continued. “That’s why I’m so thankful all these states and the 39 state legislatures the Republicans are going to be working for election integrity because we have got to take the majority away from these bastards. They are hiding away from what’s actually happening in this country.”

