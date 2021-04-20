GOP Rep. McClain Calls on Pelosi to Punish Maxine Waters — ‘Let’s Play by the Same Rules’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) calling on her to apologize for highlighting the lack of response to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) urging for violence if former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin is not convicted in the death of George Floyd.

McClain noted how Democrats removed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments over remarks made prior to being elected to Congress and impeached former President Donald Trump for inciting violence. She called on Pelosi to “play by the same rules” when it comes to punishing Waters.

“[I] will continue to fight to expose the double standards,” McClain advised. “I will fight for the people of my district, and I will fight to uphold the Constitution.”

“The Democrats have set a standard. And all I’m asking is, Madam Speaker, don’t you think we both should play by the same rules? I mean, I often say if it wasn’t for double standards, we would have no standards at all. We saw this with Marjorie Taylor Greene when they removed her to her committees because of words she said prior to getting in Congress. And let’s not forget President Trump. They impeached President Trump for inciting violence. Madam Speaker, do you really want to hold your party to a lower standard than you hold the Republicans? I don’t think so.”

