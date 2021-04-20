MN Gov. Walz: Floyd Case Shows ‘We Can’t Be Denying the Right to Vote’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) stated that unless there is societal change after the George Floyd case, “we’re going to be right back here again” and “we can’t be denying the right to vote to black communities when they’re saying, thank God we’re able to vote for somebody like Keith Ellison to be the attorney general.”

After discussing police, school, and health legislation in Minnesota, Walz said, “It’s that societal change that makes it that we — I think a lot of Minnesotans, Lawrence, and the country, this sense of dread that you’ve been feeling, this sense of, we can’t have occupying large numbers of police on our streets all the time. That’s the feeling that black parents have when they send their kids to soccer practice. And I think maybe it’s starting to dawn on some folks that, unless this gets taken up now, we’re going to be right back here again. And I don’t think there’s anybody in this state or across the country [who] want to end back here again. And so, I am committed now. I think this gives us the momentum to move these things. I hope we see that in the United States Congress to move some of the pieces of legislation that are there. But this is what has to happen and just to be candid with you, we can’t be denying the right to vote to black communities when they’re saying, thank God we’re able to vote for somebody like Keith Ellison to be the attorney general.”

