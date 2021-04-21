Rand Paul: If You Want More People Vaccinated Biden Should ‘Burn His Mask’ and Say Vaccine Means You’re Safe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that “If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off, and burn it” and say, “I am now safe from this plague. If you’ll get the vaccine, you can be safe, too.”

Paul said, “Well, you might get run over by a car, you might get hit by a meteor. Science is about proving that things are happening. If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease, I will listen to him. If he can prove that people like me who have already had it are spreading the disease, I’ll listen to him. But there is no evidence of that. If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off, and burn it. Light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, I’ve had the vaccine. I am now safe from this plague. If you’ll get the vaccine, you can be safe, too. But instead, they say, well, the vaccine might not work, in some sort of planetary world we’re not aware of, the vaccine might not work. Well, there’s no evidence of it. The burden of proof should be on the government to prove that we are spreading it, and then we’ll listen to them. But instead, it sounds sort of like fear-mongering.”

Paul added that “a very, very small” number of people have been infected after being fully vaccinated, and post-vaccination hospitalizations and deaths are even lower.

