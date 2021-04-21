San Francisco DA: Cases Like Floyd ‘Happening All Day, Every Day’ – Chauvin Verdict ‘An Anomaly’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said that the conviction of Derek Chauvin “was an anomaly” and we have cases like George Floyd’s “happening all day, every day.”

Boudin stated, “[T]he verdict yesterday in the George Floyd trial, that was one case. That was an aberration. That was an anomaly. We have these kinds of cases happening all day, every day. And it is really rare that there is the political courage or the evidence or the expertise or a police chief willing to get on the stand and testify against one of his own. We need to remember that, since George Floyd’s trial started, since the evidence was first presented to that jury, we’ve had more than 60 people across the country killed at the hands of law enforcement. Most of those cases will never result in a criminal charge or a trial. And we’ve got to do a lot of work to change the culture.”

