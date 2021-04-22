GOP Sen. Kennedy on LeBron: ‘He Can Go from Zero to Screw Everyone Pretty Fast’

During a Thursday interview with Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) shared his reaction to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeting and later deleting a post saying “YOU’RE NEXT” accompanied by a photo of the officer involved in the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting in Columbus, OH.

Kennedy commended James for taking down the tweet but said the NBA star “has more zeal than wisdom.” He added that James has a tendency to “go from zero to screw everyone pretty fast.”

“First, I think Mr. James did the right thing by pulling down the tweet,” Kennedy advised. “Look, Harris, I admire his passion. He is clearly a leader for many Americans for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is his extraordinary physical skills. I think sometimes Mr. James has more zeal than wisdom. He doesn’t wait on the facts. I mean, he can go from zero to screw everyone pretty fast, and I wish I was as sure of anything as Mr. James sometimes seems to be sure of everything. I don’t want to be overly critical, but on a situation like this, you have to get the facts. And what happened in Columbus was horrible. I mean, a cop had to choose between two lives in a split second.”

“President Biden, when he was running, said, ‘Well, the cop ought to shoot the gun or the knife out of their hands.’ I mean, this isn’t ‘Silverado’ or ‘Deadwood,’ you know. This isn’t the movies. Cops sometimes have to make quick decisions, and we have to wait for the facts and the investigation,” he concluded.

Kennedy then called on the American people to “disabuse” the idea that every cop, who he noted “many of whom are racial minorities,” looking to hurt citizens.

“I don’t think most cops are racist,” he added. “Some probably are, and we need to weed them out, but if you hate cops just because they’re cops, you are being unfair and unrealistic.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent