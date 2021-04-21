LeBron James Attempts to Explain Why He Deleted ‘YOU’RE NEXT’ Tweet

LeBron James took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain that he deleted his “YOU’RE NEXT” tweet because it was being used to “create more hate.”

LeBron James came under intense fire on Wednesday after he posted a pic of a police officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with a caption that read, “YOU’RE NEXT.”

James has since deleted the tweet, but a screenshot remains.

Later Wednesday evening, James returned to Twitter to attempt to explain his motivation for deleting the post.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” he wrote.

James would have done well to gather “all of the facts” and educate himself before posting that tweet, given that his grasp on the facts of the case seems to be completely wrong.

As the Washington Times reports:

A body-camera image released by the Columbus Division of Police shortly after the Tuesday shooting indicates that the Los Angeles Lakers star’s interpretation of events may be objectively wrong. The knife-wielding Ms. Bryant appeared to bear down on another woman in Columbus, Ohio, just as the officer arrived on the scene.

Not only that, James seems to hone in on the fact that the police officer who shot Bryant is white, and Bryant is black. However, he makes no mention that the woman Bryant was attacking was also black. Meaning that the officer used deadly force to save a black woman’s life.

Many Twitter users were dubious of James’ explanation.

To clarify: Lebron is ok with black people killing other black people… he's only upset when a white police officer stops the murder from happening. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 21, 2021

Most of your race-based tweets achieve nothing other than fomenting hate, division, and tribalism. You are a dispenser of racial hate rooted in an ethos of victimology. Strong people overcome their tragic circumstances as my family and I did when we escaped the Middle East. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) April 22, 2021

If the officer hadn’t shot the girl with the knife, the other girl would have died. You’re making it a little to obvious that you don’t care about black on black crime because it doesn’t fit your narrative. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 22, 2021

She. had. a. knife. and. was. about. to. stab. a. black. woman. — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) April 21, 2021

The NBA has not said whether James will face any discipline for his tweet.