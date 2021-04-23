Maher: Biden ‘Spearheading the Most Transformative Administration Since FDR’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Joe Biden is “now spearheading the most transformative administration” since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Maher said, “Three months into his presidency, it’s time to admit that Joe Biden has been a huge disappointment, to comedians. All the jokes we were stockpiling about ancient, doddering, sleepy Joe, useless. The man has been nothing short of sharp, focused, and completely on top of things. We were expecting a font of comedy gold about a senile geezer showing up to work in his pajama bottoms and plowing his motorcade into a farmer’s market. Forget the dog, he was going to bite someone on the South Lawn. But a funny thing happened on the way to the old age home, Biden slayed the orange dragon and is now spearheading the most transformative administration since FDR with an approval rating of 59%.”

