Scalise on WaPo Tim Scott Article: Left Terrified of a Conservative Black Leader Who Doesn’t Push Left’s Narrative

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to the Washington Post’s fact-check article on Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) family history by saying that “there is nothing that scares the left more than a conservative African American leader who’s gaining respect nationally, on his own, not pushing the false narrative of the left, but talking about individual opportunity.”

Scalise said, “Tim Scott’s a wonderful person, a dear friend. But he’s also a rising star, and there is nothing that scares the left more than a conservative African American leader who’s gaining respect nationally, on his own, not pushing the false narrative of the left, but talking about individual opportunity. Tim Scott was the one who authored opportunity zones and I’m sure they’ll try to now fact-check that, go get it. Tim is a wonderful person. The fact that they’re going after him shows how scared the left is of him. And they should be scared of him. Because he’s a great person and he’s a rising star in our party.”

