GOP Rep. Roy: Kamala Harris ‘Can’t Find the Southern Border of the United States on a Map’

Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was very critical of Vice President Kamala Harris, who he indicated was not living up to expectations on handling the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Roy questioned Harris’ ability to deal with border issues and challenged her to tell migrant children how their lives have improved by making the journey from Guatemala.

“First of all, the Vice President can’t find the southern border of the United States on a map,” he said. “It is like she’s been in charge of this mess for the last 40 days, and she hasn’t been to South Texas. She hasn’t been to Laredo. She has them into McAllen. I have. I’ve sat down on the river, and I can tell you when I was talking to these migrants coming across the Rio Grande. They weren’t talking about LGBTQ issues. What they were talking about was looking for asylum because they’ve been told that if they’ll follow this path and cartels drive them up through it for profit, then they can come to the United States. I don’t blame the migrants. I blame the incompetence of the Biden administration that endangers America by empowering cartels.”

“I wrote about that National Review today with my friend is the District Attorney and Boerne, Texas,” Roy continued. “Cartels in our operating in our suburban areas. And I talked to a seven-year-old girl on the river as she was coming across from Guatemala. Seven. She was by herself all the way from Guatemala. Had no parent. No uncle. No aunt. No sibling. I want Kamala Harris to look that little girl in the eye and say that her policies are good for her, are good for the children in the little girl’s abused on the journey by these cartels. This is patent nonsense. This is the bat crap craziest thing I think I’ve ever heard her say, and that’s saying something.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor