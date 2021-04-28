Pelosi: ‘I Will Never Forgive’ Trump, Capitol Rioters for Trauma They Caused

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she would “never forgive” former President Donald Trump and the rioters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Pelosi said, “I will never forgive those people and the president who instigated the insurrection for the trauma they caused to the workers in the Capitol, whether the young people who work in our offices, whether custodial staff who make the Capitol run, whether it was the Capitol Police. They messed up my office, broke mirrors and stole stuff, and the rest, who cares. But I do care that the impact, the negative impact, the fright they instilled in people because they were doing their civic duty in the Congress of the United States.”

She continued, “Those people who came desecrated the Capitol. They desecrated with violation of what was happening there by trying to steal and destroy those mahogany boxes. They did it by looking for the vice president to scared him to go their way. I am always under threat, so nothing new for me. If they want to defecate into the Capitol of the United States— just horrible, they were so horrible and disrespectful that it wasn’t even sane.”

Pelosi added, “I want to talk about the truth and how we go forward again to protect that Capitol, find out the truth for the American people to know, and also to protect our institutions and the respect that they command among the American people. This is about patriotism.”

